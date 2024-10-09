Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.76 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NAPA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,266,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,850. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

