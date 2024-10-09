eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Evercore ISI increased their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.14. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,224 shares of company stock worth $2,600,666. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 894.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

