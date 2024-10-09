Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERJ. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Embraer by 25.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.69. Embraer has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Embraer’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

