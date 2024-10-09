Ennis, Inc. (EBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Ennis has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Ennis Price Performance

Shares of EBF stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.40. Ennis has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

