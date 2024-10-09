Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.12. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $16.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s FY2025 earnings at $17.83 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $577.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.03.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $411.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $422.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.64. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $332.13 and a 1-year high of $542.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 701.3% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 18.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,518,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

