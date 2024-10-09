Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heartland Financial USA, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.65. The consensus estimate for Heartland Financial USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $56.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.19 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $220,064.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

