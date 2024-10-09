Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 0.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $130.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $126.34 and last traded at $125.70. 4,386,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 16,795,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.83.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,914,000 after buying an additional 380,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,392,000 after acquiring an additional 379,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $481.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

