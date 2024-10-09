FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) & Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) Head to Head Comparison

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) and Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FalconStor Software and Iveda Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get FalconStor Software alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software 14.90% -9.90% 15.87% Iveda Solutions -93.39% -66.09% -49.31%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares FalconStor Software and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

FalconStor Software has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of FalconStor Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FalconStor Software and Iveda Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $11.60 million 0.85 $980,000.00 ($0.06) -23.17 Iveda Solutions $3.78 million 6.76 -$3.23 million ($0.24) -6.54

FalconStor Software has higher revenue and earnings than Iveda Solutions. FalconStor Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iveda Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FalconStor Software beats Iveda Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FalconStor Software

(Get Free Report)

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments. The company also provides FalconStor StorSigh, a long-term archive and business continuity driven data replication from one centralized management point; FalconStor RecoverTrac Disaster Recovery Technology that streamlines the implementation, testing, and execution of disaster recovery operations; and FalconStor MicroScanTM Technology, which minimizes the amount of data transferred during replication by eliminating inefficiencies at the application and file system layer. It sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Iveda Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform. In addition, the company offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for FalconStor Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FalconStor Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.