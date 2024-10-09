First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Watch Restaurant Group traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 163728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

FWRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $3,333,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,074,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 93,931 shares during the period. Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 68.5% during the second quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 695,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 282,765 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $811.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.65 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

