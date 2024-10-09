Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Fresenius Medical Care in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Fresenius Medical Care’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

FMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of FMS opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. Fresenius Medical Care has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $22.76.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 8.0% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 38,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 1st quarter worth $1,293,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

