FY2025 EPS Estimates for Vizsla Silver Corp. Lowered by Stifel Canada (NYSE:VZLA)

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Vizsla Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Vizsla Silver’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

VZLA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Vizsla Silver stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. Vizsla Silver has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.29 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZLA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the second quarter valued at $160,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

