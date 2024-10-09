ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $16.46 Per Share

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of ICON Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $16.46 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.64. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ICON Public’s current full-year earnings is $14.54 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ICON Public’s FY2026 earnings at $18.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $20.53 EPS.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
ICLR stock opened at $287.56 on Monday. ICON Public has a one year low of $221.20 and a one year high of $347.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $307.01 and its 200 day moving average is $314.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
