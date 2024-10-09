InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Noble Financial

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Noble Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE IPO opened at C$2.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$184.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.37. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$1.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.24.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$41.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.21 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 17.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil will post 0.3500838 earnings per share for the current year.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

