Insight Select Income Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:INSI)

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Insight Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSI opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

About Insight Select Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.