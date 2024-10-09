Insight Select Income Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:INSI)

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.
Insight Select Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:INSI opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49.
