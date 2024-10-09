Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 18,302 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 37% compared to the typical volume of 13,358 call options.

CPNG has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. CLSA upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Coupang stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 181.74 and a beta of 1.11. Coupang has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $26.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,084.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,084.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,937,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,078,125. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 601,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,354 and sold 411,388 shares valued at $9,452,761. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 31.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 177,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 42,899 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Coupang by 2.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 884,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 322.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 26,986 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter worth $207,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

