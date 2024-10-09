James R. Pollock Buys 3,131 Shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA) Stock

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) insider James R. Pollock bought 3,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $68,882.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,882. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Price Performance

CBNA stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $22.00.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

