John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HPF stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

