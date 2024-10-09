JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.20

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JAGI opened at GBX 377.12 ($4.94) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 357.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 361.66. The company has a market cap of £305.43 million, a PE ratio of -7,620.00 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 309.33 ($4.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 394 ($5.16).

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

