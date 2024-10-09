JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.30 Per Share

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Emerging Markets’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Price Performance
JMG opened at GBX 110.80 ($1.45) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Emerging Markets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114.20 ($1.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5,560.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.58.
About JPMorgan Emerging Markets
