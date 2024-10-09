Khozema Shipchandler Sells 11,044 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total value of $731,002.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,090 shares in the company, valued at $17,678,687.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19.

NYSE TWLO opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.70. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,665,000 after buying an additional 140,791 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 78.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.52.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

