Ltd Nirland Sells 1,368,991 Shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Stock

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd Nirland sold 1,368,991 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $136,899.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,031,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,100.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Nirland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Ltd Nirland sold 939,009 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $93,900.90.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Ltd Nirland sold 333,177 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $33,317.70.

On Monday, September 30th, Ltd Nirland sold 1,016,823 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total value of $122,018.76.

Shares of CDT stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $7.83.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

