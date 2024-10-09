MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. MediciNova has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

