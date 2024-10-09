North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Announces GBX 2.70 Dividend

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

North American Income Trust Stock Performance

LON NAIT opened at GBX 321 ($4.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £416.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,557.14 and a beta of 0.66. North American Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 254 ($3.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 321 ($4.20). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 305.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 297.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

Insider Transactions at North American Income Trust

In related news, insider Patrick Edwardson acquired 83,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £248,752.35 ($325,549.47). Insiders have purchased 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,700,000 in the last 90 days. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

North American Income Trust Company Profile

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

