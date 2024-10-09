Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OLLI. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.92.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

OLLI stock opened at $94.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $750,293.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $563,296.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,296.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,421. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $136,978,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 953.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,637,000 after purchasing an additional 512,928 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,981,000 after purchasing an additional 372,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,103,000 after purchasing an additional 343,903 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,761,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,459,000 after purchasing an additional 184,864 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.