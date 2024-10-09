Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 68,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,240,914.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 884,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,906,991.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 68,978 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,240,914.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 884,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,906,991.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,906.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,569 shares of company stock worth $3,007,069. Company insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,046,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,368,000 after purchasing an additional 507,009 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at $8,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.70, a PEG ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.62. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

