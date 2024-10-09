PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PAXS stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78.
About PIMCO Access Income Fund
