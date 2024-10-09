PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $10.24.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

