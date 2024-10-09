PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHK opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $5.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.