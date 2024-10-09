Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) versus Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Head-To-Head Review

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -350.14% -71.28% -54.70% Penumbra 1.26% 8.39% 6.36%

Risk & Volatility

Profound Medical has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $7.20 million 26.29 -$28.57 million ($1.29) -5.97 Penumbra $1.13 billion 6.67 $90.95 million $2.37 82.31

This table compares Profound Medical and Penumbra”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Penumbra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Profound Medical and Penumbra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Penumbra 0 5 8 1 2.71

Profound Medical currently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Penumbra has a consensus price target of $209.42, indicating a potential upside of 7.35%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Penumbra.

Summary

Penumbra beats Profound Medical on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

(Get Free Report)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, adenomyotic tissue, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, osteoid osteoma, and management of benign tumors. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX. It also provides access products, including guide catheters and the Penumbra distal delivery catheters under the Neuron, Neuron MAX Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, BMX81, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands; Penumbra System, an integrated mechanical thrombectomy system comprising reperfusion catheters and separators, the 3D Revascularization Device, aspiration tubing, and aspiration pump under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, Max, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands; and neuro embolization coiling systems that includes the Penumbra Coil 400, a detachable coil that provides an alternative for the treatment of aneurysms and other complex lesions, as well as Penumbra SMART COIL, a detachable coil to treat patients with a wide range of neurovascular lesions; and POD400 and PAC400 brands. In addition, the company provides peripheral embolization products, such as Ruby Coil System consisting of detachable coils for peripheral applications; Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, a low-profile microcatheter with a high-flow lumen; POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) System, a single device solution; and Packing Coil, a complementary device for use in other peripheral embolization products. Further, it offers an immersive 3D computer-based technology platform under the real immersive system brand; and neurosurgical tools, such as Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device for surgical removal of fluid and tissue from the ventricles and cerebrum. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.