Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Lowered to $130.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QLYS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Qualys stock opened at $122.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.46. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $119.32 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $1,002,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $26,711,933.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total transaction of $1,002,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,711,933.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,535 shares of company stock worth $1,594,720 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

