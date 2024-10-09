Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.25.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Repligen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Repligen

Repligen Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $135.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.44. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 540.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,969.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at $20,328,540.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,100,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $937,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,207,000 after acquiring an additional 83,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Repligen by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,749,000 after acquiring an additional 237,884 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 26.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,363,000 after acquiring an additional 199,322 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Repligen by 240.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 601,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,866,000 after purchasing an additional 425,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.