Research Analysts Offer Predictions for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report released on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ FY2024 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.4 %

WST stock opened at $286.48 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $413.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $68,854,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $64,196,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 30.6% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 597,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,281,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,381,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,170,007,000 after buying an additional 104,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

