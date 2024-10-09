Reviewing DocMorris (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI)

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) and DocMorris (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for High Tide and DocMorris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score High Tide 0 0 1 1 3.50 DocMorris 0 0 0 0 N/A

High Tide presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given High Tide’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe High Tide is more favorable than DocMorris.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio High Tide $511.12 million 0.35 -$29.14 million ($0.32) -7.03 DocMorris N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares High Tide and DocMorris”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DocMorris has lower revenue, but higher earnings than High Tide.

Profitability

This table compares High Tide and DocMorris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets High Tide -6.14% 2.06% 1.25% DocMorris N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of High Tide shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of High Tide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

High Tide beats DocMorris on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories. Further, it sells its products through online sales via e-commerce platform. The company offers its products under the Daily High Club, DankStop, FABCBD, GC, Nuleaf, Smoke Cartel, and Blessed CBD brands. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About DocMorris

DocMorris AG operates e-commerce pharmacies and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription and over-the-counter medicines, consumer health products, beauty and personal care products, nutritional supplements, painkillers, and first aid products. It also provides professional health care services. The company sells its products to online mail-order pharmacies, and private individuals under the PromoFarma by DocMorris, TeleClinic, and DocMorris brands. The company was formerly known as Zur Rose Group AG and changed its name to DocMorris AG in May 2023. DocMorris AG was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

