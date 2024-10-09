Richardson Electronics (RELL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 10th. Analysts expect Richardson Electronics to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. Richardson Electronics had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. On average, analysts expect Richardson Electronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RELL stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $178.33 million, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

