Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAGE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $386.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $177,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

