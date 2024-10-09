Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares to Split on Friday, October 11th

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) are set to split on the morning of Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $49.07.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 20,494 shares during the period. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 383,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.