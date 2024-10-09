Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) shares are going to split on the morning of Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.54. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 176,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3,697.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 381,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $796,000.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

