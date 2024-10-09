Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Set to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP stock opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $53.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,685,000 after acquiring an additional 45,899 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,399,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

