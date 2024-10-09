Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.30.

A number of research firms have commented on SEE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,410,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,834,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

