SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells $44,881.90 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $44,881.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,734.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $554.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 8.12. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.56.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIBN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SIBN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SI-BONE by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in SI-BONE by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.