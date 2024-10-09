SLF Realisation Fund (LON:SLFR) Declares GBX 0.50 Dividend

SLF Realisation Fund (LON:SLFR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 28.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SLFR stock opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Wednesday. SLF Realisation Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.32 ($0.06). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.54 million and a P/E ratio of -58.25.

