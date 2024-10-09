Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Price Performance
NYSE:SPLP opened at $40.00 on Monday. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $815.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $533.16 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
