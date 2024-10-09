Stephen Jonathan Chetner Sells 1,070 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total value of C$17,355.40.

Stephen Jonathan Chetner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Tuesday, September 17th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,831 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.80, for a total transaction of C$56,698.80.

On Thursday, July 18th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total transaction of C$38,583.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 2.2 %

TSE PEY opened at C$15.73 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$11.09 and a 1-year high of C$16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.88.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.10 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 32.88%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PEY shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEY

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.