StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

DIT stock opened at $136.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $85.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.51. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $119.34 and a 12-month high of $209.50.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $717.85 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company's stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

