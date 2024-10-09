StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of FSI opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( NYSE:FSI Free Report ) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.05% of Flexible Solutions International worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.