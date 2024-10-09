Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Stora Enso Oyj Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SEOAY opened at $13.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. Analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

