Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEOAY
Stora Enso Oyj Trading Down 2.4 %
Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. Analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
About Stora Enso Oyj
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stora Enso Oyj
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Two High-Yield ETF Cash Machines for Your Retirement Portfolio
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Don’t Sleep on Skye Bioscience—This Weight Loss Drug Could Soar
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Pinterest: Time to Jump Onboard for Long-Term Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.