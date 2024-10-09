Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Taboola.com stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynda M. Clarizio sold 29,606 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $106,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,930.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 32.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,339,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 327,518 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taboola.com by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 188.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 80,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

