Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on TEF. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. New Street Research cut Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,645,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 81.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 696,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 312,113 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 197,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 99,488 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 56,683 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

