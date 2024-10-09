The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Target Price to $32.00

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $63.02 million for the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 179.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after buying an additional 326,679 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 358.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 112,699 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

