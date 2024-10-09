The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) to Issue $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
TD opened at C$86.58 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$73.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.12 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.2112811 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
