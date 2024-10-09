The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) to Issue $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at C$86.58 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$73.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.12 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.2112811 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$87.79.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

